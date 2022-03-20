Watch: Ex-Chelsea man Abraham fires Roma ahead in derby with record-breaking goal
Former Chelsea forward Tammy Abraham wasted no time in putting Roma ahead as the side coached by Jose Mourinho looked for victory in Sunday's derby against Lazio.
Just 55 seconds had been played when Abraham poked home a rebound from close range to open the scoring.
It was his 20th goal of his debut season at Roma, which has seen him become a firm favourite in the Italian capital - and he then added a 21st to put the Giallorossi in a commanding position early on.
Watch Abraham's rapid derby strike (UK and US only)
Battling Lewandowski?
With his goal, the fastest in the derby's Serie A history, Abraham notched his 15th of the Serie A campaign.
That total equals his best top-flight league tally, with the previous mark st with Chelsea in 2019-20
Since the start of the calendar year, Abraham has scored nine goals, with only Robert Lewandowski scoring more across the top five leagues with his 12 finishes.