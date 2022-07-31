Watch: Ex-Arsenal boss gives hilarious middle-finger response to 'good ebening' taunt

The current Villarreal boss was signing autographs for fans when the taunts were hurled at him

Former Arsenal manager Unai Emery was seen giving the middle finger to a group fans after being asked to repeat the 'good ebening' phrase that saw him ridiculed during his time at the club. The Spanish manager was targeted by supporters because of his shaky pronunciation, and was faced with the taunts once again upon his return to England this weekend.

Emery took his current Villarreal side to St Mary's for a pre-season clash with Southampton and signed autographs for fans ahead of kick-off, but didn't take kindly to being mocked by one member of the group.

Why did Unai Emery give the 'Middle Finger' reaction to the fans?

In the video doing the rounds on social media, a fan can be heard asking: "Unai can you say 'good ebening?'

"Say 'good ebening'"

Emery then responded to the taunt with a middle finger gesture much to the amusement of the crowd.

How have Villarreal performed under Emery?

Emery's 18-month stint at Arsenal was deemed a failure as he failed to deliver a top-four Premier League finish or any silverware, but he has rebuilt his reputation since taking the managerial reins at Villarreal.

The 50-year-old guided the Liga outfit to Europa League glory in 2020-21 before taking the club to the Champions League semi-finals last season, and they are looking in good shape again ahead of the new campaign.

Villarreal beat Southampton 2-1 in their latest pre-season friendly and will be back in action against Fulham on Sunday.