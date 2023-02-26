WATCH: Erik ten Hag, Antony & Lisandro Martinez recreate Ajax dance after Manchester United's Carabao Cup triumph

Erik ten Hag, Antony and Lisandro Martinez were in a dancing mood as they celebrated Manchester United's Carabao Cup success.

Man Utd heroes danced after cup win

Recreated famous Ajax moment

Roy Keane joked Ten Hag should resign

WHAT HAPPENED? The trio were dancing with joy at Wembley after United's 2-0 win against Newcastle, which secured their first trophy since 2017. While the United heroes enjoyed the moment, one famous face was not impressed, as club legend Roy Keane joked to Ten Hag after covering the game for Sky Sports: "You should resign after that!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The dance was a recreation of the one Ten Hag, Antony and Martinez did after they won the Eredivisie with Ajax last season. Ten Hag took over as United coach that summer and brought the two stars to Old Trafford shortly afterwards.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Ten Hag's men will look to build on their success by continuing in the FA Cup, with a fifth-round tie against West Ham coming up on Wednesday.