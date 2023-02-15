WATCH: Ederson left embarrassed as he points to show Bukayo Saka where to place his penalty - and Arsenal star obliges to score equaliser!

Bukayo Saka drew Arsenal level against Manchester City from the spot on Wednesday, directing his penalty in the corner Ederson had been pointing at.

Ederson gave away penalty, avoiding second yellow

Brazilian pointed to bottom-right corner

Saka stepped up and slotted it there

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian shot stopper was arguably lucky to still be on the pitch after clattering into Eddie Nketiah inside the box just before the break. Ederson did his best to put off Saka from twelve yards by gesturing to his right-hand side, instructions which the Arsenal starlet duly followed to draw his side level in a pulsating first 45 minutes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Arsenal's No.7 had to endure a long wait but kept his cool before slotting home his fourth league penalty of the season, maintaining his 100% record and keeping ex-Chelsea spot-kick merchant Jorginho at bay. Saka's goal cancelled out a bizarre opener for City which saw stand-in full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu misplace his backpass, which fell straight to Kevin De Bruyne to plant home expertly.

WHAT NEXT? With the game in the balance, the first half reflected the high stakes at play for both sides, as a win for the visitors will see them leapfrog their north London counterparts at the Premier League summit.