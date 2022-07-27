Watch: Dybala welcomed to Roma by 8000 fans in spine-tingling scenes at Square Colosseum

The 28-year-old was given a special welcome to the Italian capital as several thousand fans turned up to see him

Paulo Dybala received a glorious welcome to Roma on Tuesday as thousands of the Serie A side's fans turned out to see him. The Argentina star arrived at Rome's iconic Palazzo della Civilta Italiana, better known as the Square Colosseum, to give the capital club's supporters a first look at him in the famous Giallorossi jersey.

Dybala made the switch to Jose Mourinho's side in a free transfer after leaving Juventus at the end of last season.

Watch Dybala's warm welcome at Roma

Roma fans are jubilant about the arrival of the 28-year-old.

Over the weekend, over 500,000 jerseys with his name and number were sold by the club shop, breaking a record for most shirts sold that had been set by Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

The supporters got their first up close and personal look at him in the Roma shirt at his official presentation, with 8000 spectators reportedly showing up to welcome the Argentine forward.

It was a momentous occasion for Dybala himself, as he took a video of the Roma fans singing to him during the presentation.

What shirt number will Dybala wear at Roma?

Roma were so eager to sign Dybala that he was offered the chance to wear the iconic No. 10 jersey that club legend Francesco Totti once held.

However, the ex-Palermo attacker turned down the gesture and instead opted for No. 21.

He said: "The director had suggested that I take 10, which is very important here for what Totti has done.

"That shirt must still be his. I thanked them, because for such a shirt there must be respect and responsibility.

"Maybe one day I'll wear it, but today I'm happy with 21."