Watch: Dortmund star Haaland hails 'man of the match' cameraman who captured Wolfsburg fan insult

Erling Haaland's first goal since returning from injury was not greeted with the same enthusiasm by everyone present at Borussia Dortmund's victory over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

Haaland needed just eight minutes to find the net after coming off the bench in his first match since October.

One Wolfsburg fan in particular offered an aggressive response to the Norwegian's exuberant celebration, but Haaland saw the funny side after the game.

What happened?

Dortmund were 2-1 ahead in Saturday's Bundesliga game when Haaland entered the action in place of Donyell Malen.

It did not take long for him to leave his mark, as he steered home an acrobatic volley to mark his 10th Bundesliga goal of the season in just seven matches - and his 50th since joining Dortmund.

While he was celebrating, the camera panned to a Wolfsburg supporter who offered up an insulting gesture in response.

Was thinking the same. MOTM goes to the cameraman today https://t.co/U7Z0lJFmSH — Erling Haaland (@ErlingHaaland) Article continues below November 27, 2021

"Man of the match goes to the cameraman today," Haaland joked while sharing the episode on Twitter.

And it must be said, whoever was responsible for capturing the sequence did a fine job indeed.

Further reading