WATCH: 'Do I burn it now?' - De Bruyne's brutal response after being gifted Man Utd shirt

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made his feelings about the Red Devils clear after being handed a Manchester United shirt.

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder appeared on Belgian podcast Mid Mid and was handed a Manchester City shirt featuring his name and number on the back. The host of the podcast joked "it’s a dream" which brought a laugh from De Bruyne and then a cutting response: "Do I burn it now? Most dreams aren’t real."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: De Bruyne's comments come just days after the Belgian helped humiliate local rivals Manchester United 6-3 in the Premier League. The midfielder picked up two assists in the derby demolition at the Etihad Stadium.

WHAT NEXT FOR DE BRUYNE? The Belgian and Man City face a busy week with games against Southampton and FC Copenhagen before a trip to Anfield to take on Liverpool next Sunday.

