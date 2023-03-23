WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo smashes home Portugal free-kick to become first male player to score 100 competitive international goals

The Portuguese superstar hit another landmark with his goal against Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifying on Thursday.

Portugal taking on Liechtenstein

Ronaldo scores penalty

Adds a second with a free-kick

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo scored twice against Liechtenstein on a night when he celebrated becoming the most-capped men's player in history. The 38-year-old registered his 197th international cap against Liechtenstein and celebrated by scoring twice. Ronaldo's first came from the penalty spot, and his second was a fiercely-struck free-kick that was too hot for the goalkeeper to handle. The forward's second goal also saw him make more history as he became the first player to score 100 competitive goals in men's international football history.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo was given a breather shortly after scoring his second of the night, preventing him from going for a hat-trick. Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo were also on target for the hosts to make it a comfortable victory and hand new manager Roberto Martinez all three points in his first game in charge.

WHAT NEXT? Portugal are back in action on Sunday against Luxembourg in Euro 2024 qualifying.