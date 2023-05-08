WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo SHOVES member of Al-Khaleej backroom staff who tried to take selfie following frustrating draw for Al-Nassr

Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's frustrations boiled over once again after his Al-Nassr side were held to a draw.

Al-Khaleej third from bottom

Take a point from Al-Nassr clash

Ronaldo loses temper after draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Al-Nassr were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Al-Khaleej in the Saudi Pro League on Monday. It was a frustrating night for Ronaldo, who saw a goal ruled out for offside and then ended up shoving a member of the visitors' backroom staff for trying to take a selfie.

THE BIGGER PICTURE? The draw is a blow to Al-Nassr's titles hopes, as they are now two points behind Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad, who have a game in hand. It's also the second match in a row where Ronaldo has shown his frustration. The Portugal international went berserk after being denied a penalty last time out against Al-Raed.

WHAT NEXT? Al-Nassr are back in action on Tuesday, May 16, against Al-Ta'ee in the Saudi Pro League.