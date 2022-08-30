WATCH: Chelsea star Azpilicueta mocked by Southampton mascot in tunnel before match

- Azpilicueta was offered a handshake
- But he was tricked by the young Saints fan
- Blues found themselves losing at half time
WHAT HAPPENED? The Southampton mascot held out his hand to the Chelsea skipper, seemingly in a mark of respect. However, Azpilicueta would end up scorned, with his tormentor pulling his hand away and mocking the Spaniard.
This young Southampton mascot has mocked César Azpilicueta here! 😆🤣 pic.twitter.com/ahoCKYXvQr— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 30, 2022
THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's impossible to discern whether the ordeal affected Azpilicueta's performance. All we will say is that Chelsea found themselves 2-1 down at half-time, with goals from Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong cancelling out Raheem Sterling's opener.