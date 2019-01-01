Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch the games LIVE this week as the knockout stages of Europe's premier club competition rolls on...

The Round of 16 of the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League is upon us.

The final set of the eight first leg fixtures are set to be played this week. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch the UEFA Champions League this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 1 Time (MY / SG) Lyon v Barcelona Feb 20 4:00 am Liverpool v Bayern Feb 20 4:00 am Atletico Madrid v Juventus Feb 21 4:00 am Schalke v Man City Feb 21 4:00 am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

Goal, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries. Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) Lyon v Barcelona

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

2) Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

3) Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Thailand Click Here Cambodia, Laos, Philippines Click Here

4) Schalke 04 v Man City