How to watch today's Bournemouth vs Brighton Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bournemouth welcome Brighton to the Vitality Stadium for a Premier League showdown this Saturday afternoon.

The Cherries, currently in 12th place, are focused on climbing the table rather than looking over their shoulders. With 15 points from 11 matches, they sit ahead of Manchester United and just four points adrift of third-placed Chelsea, underlining the league's tight competition. A win this weekend could see them make significant strides up the standings.

Brighton, meanwhile, have had an even more impressive start, firmly in the race for European spots. Sitting sixth, level on points with Chelsea and Arsenal in the top four, the Seagulls have suffered just two losses this season. Under the guidance of new boss Fabian Hurzeler, they’ve exceeded expectations, and another victory would further solidify their position among the top six.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brighton will not be broadcast live on TV or through streaming services, due to the traditional 3 pm blackout ruling.

In the United States (US), the Premier League match will be available to stream live online on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, and DirecTV Stream, as well as being broadcast live on Universo and USA.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Bournemouth vs Brighton kick-off time

Premier League - Premier League Vitality Stadium

The Premier League match between Bournemouth and Brighton will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT/ 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, November 23, for fans in the US.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Bournemouth, on the other hand, have only seen three players score more than once this season. Among them, Antoine Semenyo and Evanilson have each bagged four goals. Their attacking form has picked up recently, netting at least twice in three of their last four outings. With plenty of firepower in their ranks, the Cherries are more than capable of troubling Brighton's defense.

As for Bournemouth, Ryan Christie will be unavailable as he serves a one-match suspension. The Cherries will also be missing Antoine Semenyo, Dango Ouattara, and Alex Scott, adding to their list of absentees.

Brighton team news

The visitors are grappling with defensive concerns ahead of the clash. Ferdi Kadioglu, Lewis Dunk, and Adam Webster are all doubtful, while Yankuba Minteh is also likely to miss out. Long-term absentees James Milner and Solly March aren't expected back until December.

Under Fabian Hurzeler, Brighton have found the back of the net in all but one match across all competitions this season. Danny Welbeck leads their scoring charts with six Premier League goals, while Joao Pedro, who recently returned from injury, has chipped in with three. Matt O'Riley marked his comeback with a decisive strike against Manchester City, securing a vital win in his first appearance post-injury.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

