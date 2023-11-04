WATCH: Barcelona and Real Madrid target Santi Gimenez misses penalty with embarrassing Panenka attempt

Santiago Gimenez missed a penalty with an embarrassing Panenka attempt during Feyenoord's clash against RKC Waalwijk.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Mexican sensation who has been under the radar of several European giants including Barcelona and Real Madrid, missed a penalty during Feyenoord's Eredivisie clash against RKC Waalwijk on Saturday.

In the 48th minute of the game, the 22-year-old forward had the opportunity to hand his team the lead as he tried a Panenka from the spot. He miserably failed in his attempt as the ball sailed over the crossbar. Bart Nieuwkoop finally scored the winner in the 64th minute to seal a crucial win for De club aan de Maas.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Other than the penalty miss, the Mexican international has been in fine form this season having scored 13 goals in 10 Eredivisie games.

WHAT NEXT? Arne Slot's side will be next seen in action in the Champions League on Tuesday against Lazio.