Watch: Balotelli scores stunning rabona among FIVE goals on Super Lig final day
GOAL
Depo Photos
Mario Balotelli marked the final day of the Super Lig season with a stunning five-goal display, which included a rabona, as Adana Demirspor thrashed Goztepe 7-0.
There may have been mixed news for some of Balotelli's former clubs on Sunday as Manchester City and AC Milan won league titles at the expense of Liverpool and Inter, but the Italy striker ensured he was not going to pass up the chance of a spell in the spotlight.
Balotelli plundered a first-half hat-trick for Adana before adding another two goals in the second half, including his breathtaking rabona, as the Turkish side produced a devastating display to close out the campaign.
