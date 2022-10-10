WATCH: Awkward moment reporter asks deadpan Guardiola for a selfie at pre-Copenhagen press conference

Watch the awkward moment a Danish reporter asked Pep Guardiola for a selfie in his press conference before facing Copenhagen in the Champions League.

Journalist asked Pep for selfie

Struggled to take picture

Encounter soon became pretty awkward

WHAT HAPPENED? Guardiola was getting ready for his pre-match press conference when a reporter asked him for a selfie. The journalist then struggled to take the picture, leading to an awkward encounter as a stone-faced Pep waited for the ordeal to be over. You can feel his embarrassment!