This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Socceroos Training Session And Media OpportunityGetty Images Sport
World Cup Qualification AFC
team-logo
team-logo
Stream anywhere in the world with NordVPN
GOAL

How to watch today's Australia vs Saudi Arabia World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

World Cup Qualification AFCAustralia vs Saudi ArabiaAustraliaSaudi Arabia

How to watch the World Cup Qualification AFC match between Australia and Saudi Arabia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Australia will take on Saudi Arabia in the World Cup qualifiers at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday.

Australia and Saudi Arabia are second and third in the group standings with five points each. Leaders Japan have a five-point lead and will hope this game ends in a draw.

The Socceroos will be confident of a strong performance in this game, especially considering Saudi Arabia's form which has seen them only pick up one win from their last five games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Australia vs Saudi Arabia online - TV channels & live streams

CountryTV channel / live stream
United KingdomNA
United StatesNA
AustraliaParamount+
GermanySportdigital FUSSBALL
IndiaFanCode
Saudi ArabiabeIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports CONNECT

In Australia, the World Cup Qualification match between Saudi Arabia and Australia will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

The game will not be telecast live in the United Kingdom (UK) and United States (US).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Australia vs Saudi Arabia kick-off time

Date:November 14, 2024
Kick-off time:9.10am GMT / 4.10am ET
Venue:Melbourne Rectangular Stadium

The match will be played at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium on Thursday, with kick-off at 9.10 am GMT / 4.10 am ET.

Team news & squads

Australia team news

Luke Brattan, who had to leave the field at halftime in Japan, may be replaced by Nashville SC’s Patrick Yazbek in the midfield.

There are no other fresh injury concerns within the Socceroos camp as they take on Saudi Arabia.

Australia possible XI: Gauci; Geria, Souttar, Burgess; Miller, Yazbek, Irvine, Bos; McGree, Hrustic, Duke.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ryan, Izzo, Gauci
Defenders:Behich, Souttar, Rowles, Bos, Miller, Burgess, Deng, Stensness, Geria
Midfielders:Irvine, Hrustic, McGree, Baccus, O'Neill, Yazbek
Forwards:Duke, Goodwin, Arzani, Silvera, Irankunda, Stamatelopoulos, Velupillay

Saudi Arabia team news

Saudi Arabia captain Al-Dawsari, who missed a penalty against Bahrain last month, will be sidelined in November due to a foot injury.

The Green Falcons are without 27-year-old Abdulelah Al Amri, and Abdulelah Al Malki is also unavailable this month due to a muscle injury.

Saudi Arabia possible XI: Al Kassar; Hamed, Tambakti, Lajami, Kadesh; Alkhaibari, N Al Dawsari, Al Asmari; Yahya, Radif, Maran

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Al-Kassar, Al-Shanqiti, Al-Sanbi, Al-Rubaie
Defenders:Abdulhamid, Al-Shanqeeti, Al-Tambakti, Lajami, Al-Bulaihi, Al-Shahrani
Midfielders:Al-Ghannam, Kanno, Al-Faraj, Al-Juwayr, Al-Khaibari, Al-Nasser
Forwards:Al-Dawsari, Al-Sahafi, Al-Hamdan, Fallatah, Al-Ghamdi, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Al-Buraikan, Al-Shehri, Radif

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
29/03/22Saudi Arabia 1 - 0 AustraliaWorld Cup qualifiers
11/11/21Australia 0 - 0 Saudi ArabiaWorld Cup qualifiers
08/06/17Australia 3 - 2 Saudi ArabiaWorld Cup qualifiers
06/10/16Saudi Arabia 2 - 2 AustraliaWorld Cup qualifiers
09/09/14Saudi Arabia 2 - 3 AustraliaFriendly

Useful links

Advertisement