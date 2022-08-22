WATCH: Atletico's Hermoso restrained after storming into stands to confront fans following Villarreal defeat

The Rojiblancos endured an outing to forget against the Yellow Submarine, with the home support making their feelings clear

Atletico Madrid lost 2-0 at home to Villarreal

Diego Simeone’s side finished with 10 men

Hermoso clashed with supporters at the final whistle

WHAT HAPPENED? Mario Hermoso has been caught on camera taking in an angry exchange with Atletico Madrid supporters following the club’s 2-0 defeat to Villarreal. Diego Simeone’s side endured an evening to forget against the Yellow Submarine at Wanda Metropolitano, with Nahuel Molina’s red card in stoppage-time compounding their misery. A disgruntled home support made their feelings known at the final whistle, leading to Spain international defender Hermoso having to be dragged away from the stands by members of Atletico’s backroom staff as tempers began to fray.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Hermoso has been on Atletico’s books since 2019, with 95 appearances taken in for the club. His passion has made him a regular under Simeone, but it also means that he can become a little heated at times. He obviously took issue with something said in the crowd after a disappointing display against Villarreal. The Rojiblancos are only two games into their 2022-23 campaign, with an opening weekend win enjoyed at Getafe. They will be looking to bounce back against Valencia on August 29, while their next home game will see them face Celta Vigo on September 11.