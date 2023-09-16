WATCH: What an assist! Weston McKennie picks out Juventus team-mate Dusan Vlahovic in superb style against Lazio

USA international Weston Mckennie found Dusan Vlahovic in brilliant fashion for the Bianconeri's third goal against Lazio.

McKennie assists from across the pitch

Playing right wing-back against Lazio

Vlahovic scoes Juventus' third goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The 25-year-old midfielder took the ball down the right side of the pitch and sent a lofted through-ball all the way to the top of Lazio's 18-yard-box, where forward Dusan Vlahovic took a few touches and then found the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: McKennie has been competing for minutes all season alongside USMNT compatriot Timothy Weah. With a new role this campaign as a right wing-back under Massimiliano Allegri, McKennie will have to continue to adapt if he wants to see starting minutes.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCKENNIE? The 25-year-old and the Bianconeri play Sassuolo in Serie A next Saturday.