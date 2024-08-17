How to watch today's Arsenal vs Wolves Premier League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal will take on Wolves in their Premier League opener at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners were the runners up in the league last season, and this time their objective will be beating Manchester City to the title.

Wolves steered clear of the relegation zone and finished 14th last season. They will also be hoping to improve and get into the top 10.

Arsenal vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: August 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm BST / 10 am ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

How to watch Arsenal vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

In the UK, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Wolves will not be shown live on TV due to the 3 pm blackout.

In the US, the game will be available to stream live online on fubo, as well as being broadcast live on the USA Network, Telemundo and UNIVERSO.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Kieran Tierney and Takehiro Tomiyasu are set to miss Arsenal's Premier League opener, but Mikel Arteta will be hopeful that Jurrien Timber, who tore his ACL on the opening weekend last season, will recover from a foot injury in time to play.

Fabio Vieira, who is dealing with a hip issue, will also be hoping to recover in time to make it to the matchday squad.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Setford, Nygaard, Rojas, Hein Defenders: White, Zinchenko, Timber, Nichols, Kiwior, Heaven, Rekik, Calafiori Midfielders: Partey, Jorginho, Rosiak, Lewis-Skelly, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Oulad M’Hand, Gower Forwards: Trossard, Nelson, Sagoe Jr, Jesus, Nketiah

Wolves team news

Wolves full-back Nelson Semedo, who received a red card in the final game of last season, will serve a three-match suspension at the start of the new campaign.

Leon Chiwone remains out with an ankle injury. Teenage winger Enso Gonzalez and Sasa Kalajdzic are facing the long road of recovery from ACL injuries.

Wolves possible XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Sarabia, Lemina, Gomes, Podence; Cunha, Hwang.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bentley, King Defenders: Doherty, Ait-Nouri, S. Bueno, Mosquera, Dawson, H. Bueno, T. Gomes, Hoever, Lima, Hubner Midfielders: Lemina, Traore, Doyle, Sarabia, Bellegrade, Cundle, Rawlings Forwards: Larsen, Hwang, Cunha, R. Gomes, Chirewa, Guedes, Fraser, Campbell, Chiquinho

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2 Arsenal Premier League 02/12/23 Arsenal 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 28/05/23 Arsenal 5 - 0 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League 13/11/22 Wolverhampton Wanderers 0 - 2 Arsenal Premier League 25/02/22 Arsenal 2 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers Premier League

