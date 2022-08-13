WATCH: Absolute howler! Ex-Chelsea forward Werner scores on second RB Leipzig debut as goalkeeper makes shocking error

The ex-Blues man picked up where he left off upon his return to the Bundesliga

German forward Werner scored from long range

Koln's goalkeeper appeared to have the situation under control but failed to keep it out

It was the 26-year-old's first game back since returning from Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED? Timo Werner collected a pass from Benjamin Henrichs and sent it flying towards goal from long range. It should have been a simple stop for Koln goalkeeper Marvin Schwabe, but it evaded his capture and hit the back of the net.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The goal comes just days after he returned to the German side from Chelsea in a deal worth €30 million (£25m/$31m). Saturday's clash against Koln was the forward's first game bacl since the move went through. Werner spent four years with RB Leipzig and scored 90 goals before making the switch to England in a £45m ($54m) deal but failed to live up to expectations at Chelsea, where he struck just 23 times in 89 games.