WATCH: A portrait of sporting greatness – Pele like you’ve never seen him before

A new Netflix documentary takes audiences on a journey from his humble origins as a young superstar to the greatest the world had seen

This month, a new Netlfix documentary will tell the complete story of possibly the greatest football ever.

‘Pele’ traces the Brazilian’s unique journey, from 16-year-old prodigy to becoming the only player to ever win three World Cups.

Pele is more than just a documentary portrait of sporting greatness. It’s also the story of Brazil in the 1960s, as the country went from basking in his global fame to experiencing a period of political turmoil and dictatorship.

‘Pele’ takes audiences on a journey from his humble origins as a young superstar in 1958 to a national hero.

“He is probably one of the last surviving icons – if not the last – of the 20th century,” says director Dave Tryhorn. “There has never really been a film that we thought has done him justice, what he achieved, what he meant.”

Pele is streaming on Netflix from February 23.