Waris shows support for FC Porto teammate Marega over racist abuse incident

The Ghanaian forward has stood with the Mali international after racist chants were hurled at him on Sunday

FC loanee Majeed Waris has thrown his support behind his teammate Moussa Marega after he was subject to racist abuse in a game involving Vitoria Guimaraes on Sunday.

The Malian forward scored a 60th-minute winner in what was a 2-1 victory for the Dragons and in the process of jubilating had racist chants targeted at him from the visiting fans.

Marega - who represented Vitoria during the 2016-17 season on loan from Porto, subsequently walked off the pitch in disgust even as he was held back by his teammates from doing so.

He was substituted for Wilson Manafa after 72 minutes.

"Stay strong brother. We are all behind you," Waris wrote on Twitter.

reste fort frère. nous sommes tous derrière toi 💪🏾🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/WTEm5pdFqR — M. Waris 🙏 (@warisgh10) February 16, 2020

Waris is presently on loan at from Porto.

The Ghanaian has scored two goals and provided one assist in four outings.