Waris assist earns Strasbourg draw away at Lyon

The Ghanaian forward played a key role in handing Le Racing a share of the spoils on the road

Majeed Waris had a hand in a goal for the third consecutive game for after providing an assist in the 1-1 with on Sunday.

The 28-year-old international scored in back-to-back games against and which ended in victories with Le Racing keeping clean sheets.

On this occasion, they conceded first through Burkina Faso and former forward Bertrand Traore, assisted by winger Maxwel Cornet.

⚽️ Bien servi par @warisgh10, @KevinZohi égalise pour le @RCSA juste avant la pause ! Comme Traoré, l'attaquant alsacien inscrit son premier but de la saison à cette occasion...#OLRCSA pic.twitter.com/fuJsiye0R8 — Ligue 1 Conforama (@Ligue1Conforama) February 16, 2020

Three minutes before the half-time whistle, Waris' run on the counter found Mali midfielder Kevin Kohi who buried the ball into the back of the net in fine fashion.

Waris featured for 82 minutes, with his assist counting as his key pass and big chance created in the game.

The former FC man was strong defensively, delivering four tackles and two interceptions.

He was replaced by forward Lebo Mothiba.

Strasbourg moved up to seventh and are very much within reach of qualification.

They tackle at home next Saturday.