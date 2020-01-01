Wanyama’s Montreal Impact register third straight loss against New England Revolution

The defeat to the Revs left Thierry Henry saddened and said it was a night he struggled to find any positives from the game

Victor Wanyama and suffered a second straight Major League Soccer loss after going down to New Revolution on Wednesday at Red Bull Arena.

The loss came after the Canadian side had lost to on October 12 and the win ensured the Revs recorded a third straight victory over Montreal Impact in 2020.

Kekuta Manneh, Teal Bunbury and Adam Buksa scored goals that sealed the win for the while Amar Sejdic and Ballou Tabla were the scorers for Wanyama’s side.

The loss came just after Saphir Taider sealed a transfer to Saudi Pro League club Al-Ain while first-choice goalkeeper Clement Diop was not available after he travelled to for personal reasons.

Wanyama’s manager Thierry Henry admitted it was difficult to pick up any positives from the game.

“It’s really hard to be positive,” Henry said during the post-match interview.

“Some nights I try to find the positives, but tonight it’s really hard. We lost [Rod Fanni], [Saphir] Taider is leaving, [Clement Diop] isn’t there. We find ourselves down two goals again and trying to catch up which makes us spend more energy.

“So, it’s hard.”

The fact that Montreal Impact have lost three games to their Canadian counterparts makes Henry even more worried about his side.

“It’s another game against New England and I get the same impression against them where they wanted it more than us at the start,” Henry added.

“They showed it and they took advantage even though there are mistakes that are quite easily manageable.”

Montreal Impact’s scorer Sejdic stated he would be happy to play in any position that Henry would want him to.

“For me as a player, I’m just trying to soak up all the information like a sponge from the coaching staff trying to learn as much as possible and become a better player,” Sejdic said.

“So, if they want me to play in any of the attacking positions, if they want me to drop in as a midfielder I’m more than happy to do so. My biggest thing is just enjoying playing and winning games.”

Wanyama and Montreal Impact will hope to put to an end their poor run when they host Miami on October 18.