Wanyama’s Montreal Impact crash out of MLS after New England Revolution defeat

The encounter, where Uganda’s Kizza made another appearance, marked the end of the Canadian side’s journey this season

Victor Wanyama and Mustafa Kizza’s were defeated 2-1 in the Major League Soccer Cup playoff match on Friday as their season came to an end.

Kizza – who was making his second appearance - was introduced in the second half while Wanyama was missing completely as he is yet to link up with club teammates after international assignments.

The win helped the eighth-seeded New Revolution advance and will either play the top-seeded or second-seeded on Tuesday.

The Revs took the lead in the 38th minute via Carles Gil's effort, a goal that gave the side the lead in the second half.

Rommell Quioto equalised for Montreal Impact in the 61st minute when Amar Sejdic sent a free-kick that the Honduran met and headed home after it had been cleared by Rudy Camacho.

Clement Diop made a number of saves that kept Kizza’s side in the game but his heroics were undone by a late Gustavo Bou’s winning goal in the fifth minute of added time.

The Argentine struck from a distance to hand a late win as Montreal Impact’s journey in the came to an end.

Thierry Henry, who had claimed his side were going into the match as underdogs, lauded his players despite the dramatic loss.

“Personally, I have nothing bad to say about the desire of my team tonight,” Henry said according to ESPN.

“I'm proud of them and of the season they had on the emotional level with everything they had to go through. They fought until the end.”

The great was, however, hurt by Bou’s winning goal for the New England Revolution.

“Allowing a goal like that in the last second of the game hurts. It could have happened before with New England having a few chances,” Henry said.

“We have to congratulate New England for what they did.”

It was the Revs’ first play-off victory since 2014 and their manager Bruce Arena managed to register his 33rd career play-off victory.

“I thought both teams played extremely hard,” former manager said.

“Give Montreal credit. They battled for 95 minutes. We scored, I think, two outstanding goals. And it's nice to get both Carles and Gustavo back on the field together.

“I just think we played well.”

Kizza’s season has now ended after recently joining teammates at the Canadian side from KCCA FC.