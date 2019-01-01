Wanyama missed Tottenham's Audi Cup win through injury

The Kenyan captain have suffered an injury, a week before the start of the new English Premier League season

Victor Wanyama was missing as Hotspur clinched the 2019 Audi Cup by beating 6-5 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in the final played on Wednesday night.

According to the club’s official website, Wanyama reported irritation in his knee after training on Monday and remained in London to be assessed.

“Injury updates: Eric Dier, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Ben Davies are continuing their rehabilitation, while Victor Wanyama reported irritation in his knee after training today and has remained in Enfield to be assessed,” read part of the club’s statement.

The injury setback for Wanyama comes at a time when he is fighting to keep his place in the Spurs’ squad ahead of the new season.

The arrival of new signing Tanguy Ndombele has seen the 28-year-old drop down the pecking order and his place in the side now looks in doubt.

Spurs already have Harry Winks, Moussa Sissoko and Eric Dier who all look more likely to start ahead of him in the coming season.

A number of clubs, among them and , have reportedly shown keen interest to sign the Kenyan captain, who featured for the national team in all three their matches played at the in .