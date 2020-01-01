Wanyama makes Montreal Impact debut in Concacaf Champions League tie vs Olimpia
Victor Wanyama will make his Montreal Impact debut in Wednesday’s Concacaf Champions League clash with Olimpia.
The 28-year-old joined the Major League Soccer side on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal after falling out of favour at Tottenham Hotspur.
Wanyama’s maiden game will be in front of his new club’s home fans after he was named in Thierry Henry’s starting eleven for the clash against the Honduras side.
Notre XI partant! / Our Starting XI!— Impact de Montréal (@impactmontreal) March 10, 2020
👋 @VictorWanyama #SCCL2020 #IMFC pic.twitter.com/en72ENyLZd