Wanyama makes Montreal Impact debut in Concacaf Champions League tie vs Olimpia

The Kenya international will be playing for the first time at Saputo Stadium since his move from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur

Victor Wanyama will make his debut in Wednesday’s Concacaf clash with Olimpia.

The 28-year-old joined the Major League Soccer side on a free transfer as a Designated Player on a three-year deal after falling out of favour at Hotspur.

Wanyama’s maiden game will be in front of his new club’s home fans after he was named in Thierry Henry’s starting eleven for the clash against the Honduras side.