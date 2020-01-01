‘Wan-Bissaka is known as The Spider for a reason!’ – Man Utd full-back’s progress no surprise to Zaha

The Crystal Palace winger, who took in a spell at Old Trafford himself, says those at Selhurst Park always knew the defender would shine

Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s rapid progress has come as no surprise to Wilfried Zaha, with the winger always confident that the man affectionately known as ‘The Spider’ would thrive at .

The Red Devils invested £50 million ($62m) worth of faith in a relatively inexperienced youngster during the summer transfer window of 2019.

A calculated gamble was taken by those at Old Trafford on the potential of the talented 22-year-old.

Wan-Bissaka had taken in just one full season as a regular at Palace before Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Co made their move.

It has not taken long for the youngster to find his feet, with United earning plenty of praise for their recent recruitment business.

Another reliable option has been found at right-back, with Wan-Bissaka seeing his ability to contain and frustrate opponents widely heralded.

Zaha admits that he struggled to get the best of his former team-mate in training with the Eagles and always expected him to take a sizeable step up the footballing ladder at some stage.

The Palace winger, who took in a spell at United himself back in 2013, told his followers on Instagram of Wan-Bissaka during a Q&A session: “He is very good, so hard to get past him.

“Have I watched him at United? I've watched a few games, what I thought of him is what I thought before.

“Everything that people are saying now - calling him 'The Spider' - we knew before, it is just that he is playing in front of the world now.

“We were saying it all before but it is nice to see the world know it now.”

While Wan-Bissaka is enjoying a memorable campaign in Manchester, Zaha has cause for celebration back in south London.

The 27-year-old has reached the 10-year mark as a senior star, having made his debut for Palace against Cardiff back in March 2010, and is arguably enjoying the best run of form in his career.

“It is crazy,” he said of reaching a notable landmark.

“I remember every single one of my games like it was yesterday. 10 years is mad.

“It is emotional watching the videos back because those are some of the best moments of my career. I appreciate all the love from the club.

“All I remember is getting up from the bench and being so happy to be stood there coming on the pitch.”