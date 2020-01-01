Wakaso sale was best for Alaves - Sergio Fernandez

The Basque outfit's sporting director believes offloading the Ghanaian midfielder was a good call

sporting director, Sergio Fernandez, has declared that allowing Mubarak Wakaso to depart was the "best decision" for the club.

The combative midfielder had been on the books of the Basque outfit since 2017, appearing 70 times in all competitions, scoring once and providing three assists.

His contract was however due to expire this summer and with no intent to renew, he joined Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning on a three-year deal.

"We understood that it was the ideal moment before an operation that was presented to us," Fernandez said.

Article continues below

"Balancing what it meant from the sporting and economic point of view was a good time to perform it.

"The player had a renewal offer on the table that he did not contemplate and by therefore we understood that in time and form it was the best decision for the interests of Deportivo Alaves."

Wakaso will welcome a fresh start to his career when the Super League kicks off on February 22.