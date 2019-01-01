Wagner completes move from Bayern Munich to Tianjin Teda

The Chinese Super League side have confirmed the signing of the 31-year-old on Wednesday, ending his 13-year stay in Germany

Forward Sandro Wagner has left Bayern Munich to join Chinese Super League side Tianjin Teda, the Bundesliga club have announced.

The 31-year-old joined Bayern from Hoffenheim in a €13m (£11m/$15m) move in December 2017 and scored eight goals as they won the Bundesliga title last season.

The Bavarians are fighting for the title once again this season, embroiled in a tight tussle at the top of the table with arch-rivals Borussia Dortmund.

However, Wagner, firmly second choice behind Robert Lewandowski, started just one league game this term and failed to find the net in the competition.

The veteran striker was contracted to remain at the Allianz Arena until 2020, but he requested for his contract to be terminated after growing frustrated with his role on the sidelines.

Wagner will now link up with Tianjin, where he has reportedly been offered a lucrative two-year deal following a €5m (£4m/$6m) transfer.

He is set to join compatriot and former Hertha Berlin team-mate Felix Bastians, while German coach Uli Stielike is currently in managerial charge at the Chinese club.

Sandro #Wagner verlässt den #FCBayern und wechselt mit sofortiger Wirkung zu Tianjin Teda in die chinesische Super League.



Danke für alles und viel Erfolg in China, Sandro!



Zur Presseerklärung ➡ https://t.co/sR6uZeZofB pic.twitter.com/1HnPexeLXu — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) January 30, 2019

Speaking after the transfer was confirmed on Wednesday, Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic stated: "Sandro Wagner came up to us and asked for a release from his contract. He has a very attractive offer from China and we have met his request.

"We expressly thank Sandro for spending time with FC Bayern and wish him all the best and much success for his future in China."

Wagner has spent his entire career as a footballer in Germany, rising through the ranks at youth level with Bayern Munich before graduating to the senior squad in 2006.

Since then he has also taken in spells at Duisburg, Werder Bremen, Kaiserslautern, Darmstadt and Hoffenheim, amassing a total of 50 career goals across all competitions.