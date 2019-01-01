VOTE NOW: Goal Ultimate 11 powered by FIFA 20 - Who is the best right winger in the world?

We want to know who is the best right winger in the game currently

We at Goal.com have teamed up with the gaming series FIFA 20 to identify the top 11 players existing in the game today.

Join us in the poll sponsored by FIFA 20 and vote for your favorite right winger (off the five below) but before that here is a quick snippet on the players:

Lionel Messi: His name means a lot to football fans. Considered by many as the GOAT. Always ready to make the difference, whatever are the circumstances. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 94

Mohamed Salah: Crowned as the top scorer of of Premier League. His season was outstanding and he is now considered as one of the best players in the world. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 90

Riyad Mahrez: Riyad is again considered as one of the greatest players in , especially after his move to . Very talented, and with Guardiola, he is getting even better. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 84

Article continues below

Son Heung-min: The South Korean possesses electric pace, an incredibly direct dribbling style, and the ability to finish with either foot to an equal level of precision. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 87

Raheem Sterling: His pace, ball control, technical quality and definition make from him one of the most complete players in the Premier League. Although he is a native left winger, he can player in the right winger position, as he did before with England and Manchester City. Overal FIFA 20 Rating: 88