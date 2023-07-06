Vinicius Junior's revealing seven-word reaction to 'Turkish Messi' Arda Guler's decision to sign for Real Madrid

Vinicius Junior has posted a seven-word reaction on Twitter after Real Madrid secured the signing of wonderkid Arda Guler.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real have confirmed the signing of Guler from Fenerbahce, beating Barcelona to the punch and securing the signature of the 18-year-old, who has been hailed as 'The Turkish Messi'. Vinicius Jr immediately took to Twitter after the announcement, posting: "One more that chooses the largest."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Guler has developed in Turkey and is already a full international with four caps for his country, having made 51 first-team appearances for Fenerbahce. He moves for a fee of €30m (£26m/$33m) all in, once bonuses are included, and he will hope to make an impression in pre-season.

WHAT NEXT? Real travel to the United States for a pre-season tour and will kick off their friendlies against AC Milan on July 24.