'I will not go back there' - Villas-Boas does not want to return to the Premier League

The Portuguese manager previously coached Chelsea and Tottenham, but the current Marseille boss has no desire to work in English football again

Former and manager Andre Villas-Boas says he does not want to work in the Premier League again because the style of football is not suited to his philosophy.

Portuguese manager Villas-Boas is currently working in with , having had two spells in English football earlier in his career.

While Villas-Boas admires the English top flight, describing it as the best in the world right now, he feels that his attitude towards the game does not fit in when it comes to Premier League football.

Speaking to Portuguese radio station Radio Renascenca, Villas-Boas said: "I will not go back there. It is the championship with the most investment, the best players and teams. But, I like being in a league that includes different game philosophy. This is not the case in ."

Villas-Boas was appointed Chelsea boss in July 2011, having guided to the treble of Portuguese league and cup, plus the , in his first full season as a manager.

Having previously worked at Stamford Bridge as a scout under Jose Mourinho, he was expected to be a good fit at the club, however he struggled to replicate the success he had enjoyed in .

He was sacked in March 2012 after 40 games in charge of Chelsea, following his 10th defeat. The Blues went on to finish sixth in the Premier League, however they won the that season under caretaker manager Roberto Di Matteo.

Villas-Boas stayed in English football after being appointed Tottenham manager that summer. They finished fifth in the 2012-13 Premier League, missing out on the Champions League places by a point to rivals .

After a promising start to the 2013-14 campaign, Villas-Boas was sacked in December following a 5-0 home defeat to and was replaced as manager by Tim Sherwood.

Since leaving England, Villas-Boas has managed in and with and Shanghai SIPG, before being appointed Marseille coach last summer.

His first campaign in Ligue 1 has been successful, winning 19 of his 33 matches in charge in all competitions to leave Marseille well placed to qualify for the Champions League next season.

L'OM were second in the table - 12 points off leaders PSG but seven ahead of in fourth - before Ligue 1 was suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.