Villarreal vs Barcelona: Lineups and LIVE Updates

Can Barcelona cement their place at the top of La Liga?

Barcelona will travel away to Villarreal in La Liga and try to secure all three points to secure their position at the top of the table.

Villarreal come into this fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats against Elche and Rayo Vallecano. The Yellow Submarine is currently placed eighth in the table with 31 points from 20 games and will be hoping to break the bad run of form. Although their record against Barcelona doesn't incite much confidence, with the team in yellow winning just one of the previous 27 league games against the Blaugranas.

Barcelona arrive to La Ceramica in rich vein of form, winning their last seven games in all competitions while keeping a cleansheet in five of them. Xavi's men dominated Sevilla in their previous league game and are currently sat at the top of the table with 53 points from 20 games, eight more than second placed Real Madrid.

Villarreal vs Barcelona confirmed lineups

Villarreal XI (4-3-3): Pepe Reina; Foyth, Albiol, Torres, Moreno; Capoue, Parejo, Coquelin; Baena, Morales, Pino

Barcelona XI (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Balde; De Jong, Kessie, Pedri; Raphinha, Lewandowski, Gavi

Villarreal vs Barcelona LIVE updates

Barcelona's upcoming fixtures

Xavi's men will be in action in the Europa League against English side, Manchester United, on 16th February. They will then face Cadiz in La Liga before the second leg of the Europa League tie against United. They also have a Copa del Rey semi-final clash against eternal rivals, Real Madrid, on 3rd March.