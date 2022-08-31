Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

Bayern Munich will play German third-tier side Viktoria Koln in a DFB Pokal first-round clash at the RheinEnergieStadion, on Wednesday evening.
Enjoying top spot in Bundesliga, Julian Nagelsmann's men will have been frustrated to have been held 1-1 at home by Borussia Monchengladbach last time out after scoring 15 goals in wins over Eintratcht Frankfurt, Wolfsburg and VfL Bochum.
The hosts are eighth in the 3. Bundesliga table and will be hoping to avert a humiliating scoreline as they attempt to punch above their weight.
So which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.
Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time
Game:
Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich
Date:
August 31, 2022
Kick-off:
7:46pm BST / 2:46pm ET
How to watch Viktoria Koln vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online
For viewers in UK, the tie between Viktoria Koln and Bayern Munich can be watched live on Premier Sports 2 with live streaming available on the Premier Player.
In the US, the DFB Pokal clash can be watched on ESPN+ with live streaming via the ESPN app.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
UK
Premier Sports 2
Premier Player
U.S.
ESPN+
ESPN app
Viktoria Koln squad and team news
Viktoria Koln coach Olaf Janssen could stick with the same team that drew 1-1 with 1860 Munich on Saturday.
Andre Becker, Jeremias Lorch and Luca Marseiler are injured and expected to miss the tie.
Viktoria Koln possible XI: Voll; Koronkiewicz, Stehle, Greger, May; Sontheimer, Saghiri; Risse, Siebert, Handle; Meissner
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Bordner, Voll, Rauhut
Defenders
Siebert, Dietz, Greger, Altuntas, Kubatta, Buballa, May, Heister, Koronkiewicz
Midfielders
Lorch, Fritz, Sontheimer, Klefisch, Saghiri, Engelhardt, Hompesch, Risse, Hencke, Handle, Philipp, Amyn, Marseiler, Lankford, Stehle, De Meester
Forwards
Palacios, Meibner, Hong, Becker
Bayern Munich squad and team news
With a trip to Union Berlin coming up at the weekend, Nagelsmann will use the opportunity to offer minutes to Matthijs de Ligt and Ryan Gravenberch.
Leon Goretzka and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting are doubtful on account of niggles, with Marcel Sabitzer to continue in midfield.
Young forwards Gabriel Vidovic and Mathys Tel are tipped to start, especially after the latter made it off the bench in Bundesliga.
Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Stanisic, De Ligt, Sarr; Gravenberch, Sabitzer; Gnabry, Musiala; Tel, Vidovic
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Neuer, Ulreich, Schenk
Defenders
Upamecano, De Ligt, Pavard, Davies, Sarr, Hernandez, Mazraoui, Stanisic
Midfielders
Kimmich, Goretzka, Wanner, Sabitzer, Gravenberch
Forwards
Gnabry, Sane, Coman, Choupo-Moting, Mane, Muller, Tel, Musiala