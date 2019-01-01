'Video Assisting Real Madrid!' - Ajax goal ruled out in VAR controversy

The first VAR incident in Champions League history was not without controversy as many observers thought Nicolas Tagliafico's strike was valid

Ajax had a goal controversially ruled out by the Video Assistant Referee on Wednesday, causing plenty of arguments following the technology's first-ever use in the Champions League.

The Dutch side were widely successful in attacking Real Madrid throughout the first half of Wednesday's last-16 clash in Amsterdam, and appeared to break through in the 37th minute on a goal from Nicolas Tagliafico.

The Argentine headed home a rebound on a corner kick following a parry from Thibaut Courtois but upon further review the goal was ruled out.

It was ruled that Courtois was impeded by the offside Dusan Tadic, wiping out the goal to the frustration of the hosts and home supporters.

As a result of the decision the two sides entered half-time scoreless, despite Ajax's willingness to attack the three-time defending champions.

Tadic struck the post for the hosts in the 26th minute after finding space under pressure from Sergio Ramos. Hakim Ziyech, meanwhile, also created a chance for the Dutch side in the 36th save, forcing Courtois into a save with his feet.

In total, Ajax fired 11 shots in the first half compared to just four for Madrid.

Twitter reacted in predictable fashion to the goal being wiped out, with many criticizing the use of VAR and the decision rendered against Ajax.