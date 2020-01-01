Victory against Brescia is 'fundamental' for Fiorentina - Alfred Duncan

The Viola will return to Serie A action against the Biancazzurri on Monday night

Alfred Duncan has explained why victory is "fundamental" for when they host Brescia at the Artemio Franchi in their first game since March.

The Italian top-flight was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic, but the easing of government restriction has made it possible for many European leagues to return, albeit under safety protocols.

Prior to the lockdown, Fiorentina were on a three-game unbeaten run that took them five points clear of the relegation zone.

More teams

"It would be fundamental to win," Duncan told Gazzetta dello Sport as per TuttoMercato.

"It would mean starting again along the lines of what we were doing before the stop. It's a very important game."

Games will be played behind closed doors until the conclusion of the season as a means of curbing the spread of coronavirus.

Duncan admitted it is something players will have to get used to, knowing the significant role supporters in the stands play on match day as the "12th player" on the field.

"The emotions are different. The audience form a different adrenaline and pushes you when you don't have any more," Duncan continued.

"Unfortunately we will have to get used to it, hoping that we can return to normal as soon as possible."

Duncan is presently on loan from and has played three times for Fiorentina since joining in January.

A hip problem prevented him from featuring in games against and Atlanta which ended in 3-0 and 2-1 defeats, respectively.

However, his debut in a 5-1 win at former club started Fiorentina's unbeaten run in which he made the XI on each occasion.

Before moving on loan, Duncan played 13 times for Sassuolo, scoring one goal in a 3-0 win over and providing five assists.

The 27-year-old Ghanaian has been with the Neroverdi since 2015, initially on loan from Sampdoria before it was made permanent the following year.

Duncan began his career at Milan as a youth player in 2010 but never held his spot in the first team, making just four appearances in two years in between a loan spell at Livorno.

Article continues below

He admitted his time at the San Siro was not wasted, but an opportunity that made him grow.

“I don’t think it was a wasted opportunity," Duncan said in Gazzetta dello Sport as per Sempreinter.

"Inter was unexpected but beautiful, a very important club, at the top in and Europe. I trained with formidable players, an experience that allowed me to grow a lot.”