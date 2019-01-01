Victor Moses lauds Fenerbahce's 'fantastic fightback' against Besiktas
Victor Moses has lauded Fenerbahce's 'fantastic fightback' after they secured a dramatic 3-3 draw against Besiktas in Monday's Turkish Super Lig encounter.
First-half goals from Burak Yılmaz [2] and Gokhan Gonul had left the visitors with a herculean task in the second half.
Before the restart, Moses and Mauricio Isla were subbed off for Andre Ayew and Mathieu Valbuena respectively as Ersun Yanal sought a remedy against a highly ranked opposition.
Ten minutes later, Miha Zajc reduced the deficit before Sadik Çiftpınar and Hasan Kaldırım completed the comeback.
"3-0 down to draw 3-3.
"Thanks to our fans for the amazing support"
Moses has now played five times in the Turkish top-flight, two from the start and has a goal to his credit.
He will hope to play a big part when his 14th-placed side