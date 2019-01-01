'Very painful!' - Pochettino provides update on Foyth's ankle injury

The Spurs boss spoke on the Argentinian defender's fitness after he was taken off on a stretcher during the team's Audi Cup triumph

Juan Foyth sustained a 'very painful' ankle injury as topped on penalties to claim the Audi Cup, coach Mauricio Pochettino has said.

The 21-year-old was taken off on a stretcher during the second half of Wednesday's pre-season clash at the Allianz Arena, where Spurs triumphed 6-5 on penalties after Bayern battled back from 2-0 down.

Foyth, who is usually a centre-half, has been featuring at right-back, with Spurs yet to replace Kieran Trippier after his move to side .

Pochettino is now awaiting an update on the international with the start of the Premier League season less than two weeks away as Tottenham host newly-promoted to open their campaign.

"I need to talk with the doctor now," Pochettino told a post-match news conference.

"He twisted his ankle but at the moment I cannot update. I saw when he was leaving the pitch and he said to me his ankle was very painful.

"For sure we will get an update in the next few hours or the next few days."

Their opponents Bayern also suffered their own injury issues with Kingsley Coman hobbling off shortly after his second-half introduction - in addition to Serge Gnabry already being absent because of a problem picked up in the recent match against .

international Coman has had terrible luck with fitness throughout his career, while Bayern are yet to replace departed wingers Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Coman has been tipped to step up in the absence of the veteran attacking duo and Kovac does not think the knock he took is serious.

"It does not seem too bad," Kovac said to German broadcaster ZDF. "It was just a kick."

Reports in , meanwhile, claim Bayern have submitted an official offer to for Germany winger Leroy Sane - while also presenting personal terms to the 23-year-old.

The German champions begin their season with Saturday's DFL-Supercup against before an opening round DFB-Pokal Cup match away at Energie Cottbus on August 12.

Bayern's title defence will commence at the Allianz Arena on August 16 as they host .