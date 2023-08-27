'Very intelligent' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic praised by AC Milan boss Stefano Pioli after scoring in Torino win

- Pulisic scores again for Milan
- Pioli praises the American's performance
- Has settled in nicely since joining from Chelsea
WHAT HAPPENED? USMNT star, Pulisic scored in AC Milan's 4-1 win over Torino in their latest Serie A game and was praised by the manger for his qualities and performances after joining the Rossoneri in the summer.
WHAT THEY SAID: “A great player, very intelligent. We need balance. The team has taken two steps forward compared to Bologna. We did a lot of good things, but we can do even better,” said the Italian manager on Pulisic's performance.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Dortmund man moved to AC Milan from Chelsea in the summer on a four year deal worth €22 million. The 24-year-old scored and assisted on his debut against Bologna and scored again in his second Serie A game againt Torino. He became the first American to score in three out of the top five European leagues.
WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? Milan will be up against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma side in the next league fixture on 2nd September.