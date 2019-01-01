Vertonghen eyes glorious end to 'craziest season ever' for Tottenham

The Belgian defender says Spurs have one more shock in store as they prepare to take on Liverpool in the Champions League final in Madrid

Jan Vertonghen has backed to end their “crazy” season with glory against on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side are preparing for the first Champions League final in the club's history following a remarkable run in the competition.

The Londoners took only one point from their opening three group games before qualifying for the knockout stages courtesy of a late draw at in their final group match.

In the quarter-finals they edged on away goals after a chaotic second leg ended 4-3 at Etihad Stadium. Then, in the semi-final, Spurs needed a 96th minute winner to recover from three goals behind to beat , also on away goals.

Vertonghen says Tottenham’s eventful run in the competition and being seemingly on the brink of elimination on so many occasions makes them appreciate their place in the final even more.

"I think every player has been used in the Champions League and played his part," the international said to Sky Sports.

"It's been the craziest one ever and being at the end of that crazy campaign now is something unbelievable.

"We all played our parts and hopefully we can hold the trophy at the end of the game.

"In the group stages, we should not have lost that away game at , we got one point after three games, the Barca away game... there are so many I can't tell them all, but it's been crazy.

"To be playing in a Champions League final is something to cherish.

"How many games have we played to get here eventually? Twelve games? In every single one of them, something crazy happened.

"At the end of my career, I'll hopefully look at this and think this was the most beautiful and craziest year of them all.

"I don't know about destiny. We have to win it, if it is to be destiny. We feel very confident because of our campaign as well.

"I will always be able to say I was part of a Champions League final but you want to tell a different story to your kids and this is the ideal script."

Vertonghen also believes Tottenham’s place in the final is just reward for the progress made under Pochettino.

Spurs were hovering outside the top six when the Argentine arrived from five years ago. Since then he has transformed them into Champions League regulars and Premier League title challengers.

Having been at the club since 2012, Vertonghen has been able to see that transformation at close hand and insists he isn’t surprised at their achievements.

"The first two years I was here were nights, but it's what we've been working on," added the 32-year-old.

"Maybe outside, they did not expect a Champions League final, and I can understand that.

"But I think we've got an unbelievable group of players. There's so much quality. Quality-wise, for me, it's not a surprise.

"Five years ago, he picked this club up and brought us to the level we are at now. He's done some unbelievable work.

"We have a great group of players, lots of young guys from the academy, lots of English internationals and guys from abroad who have a proper connection with the club now.

"All the guys together, here for so long with the manager, it's got us to this level.

"We always want to remember this team as a team that was able to win the trophy. I'm sure we have the quality to do so."