Not even VAR can stop Benzema & Real Madrid! Ballon d'Or winner back among goals while Rodrygo dazzles in Elche win

Real Madrid preserved their unbeaten record and cemented a standing at the top of La Liga by claiming a convincing 3-0 victory over rock-bottom Elche.

Blancos remain unbeaten in La Liga

Golden Ball winner on target again

Ancelotti's side firing on all cylinders

WHAT HAPPENED? The in-form Fede Valverde was on target once again for the Blancos against struggling opposition, as was Marco Asensio, while Karim Benzema netted his first goal since being crowned Ballon d’Or winner for 2022.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Carlo Ancelotti’s side have won nine of their 10 domestic fixtures this season and sit six points clear of arch-rivals Barcelona in the Spanish top-flight. They have a number of attacking talents performing at the peak of their powers, with Brazilian forward Rodrygo adding another two assists to his impressive tally at Estadio Martinez Valero.

ALL EYES ON: Benzema was always going to be the star attraction after claiming the first Golden Ball of his distinguished career. It looked like being a frustrating evening for the Frenchman when he saw two efforts ruled out by VAR, but he was not to be denied and got his name on the scoresheet in the 75th minute – leading to the 34-year-old breaking out a VAR-themed celebration as he ironically mimicked referees drawing out a square with their fingers.

DID YOU KNOW? Rodrygo is the first player born in 2001 or later to provide two assists in the same La Liga game for Real Madrid and no player has made more assists than him in the competition in 2022-23 (4, level with Mikel Merino).

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? The Blancos will return to home soil on Saturday when they welcome Sevilla to Santiago Bernabeu.