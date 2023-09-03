'I don't understand anymore!' - Aston Villa owed an apology as VAR allows Dominik Szoboszlai goal to stand despite Mohamed Salah being offside, says Ian Wright

Ian Wright raised questions on Dominik Szoboszlai's opening goal as he claimed VAR officials should have ruled it out for offside to Aston Villa.

Wright slams VAR for allowing Szoboszlai's goal

Want VAR officials to apoligise to Aston Villa

Liverpool beat Aston Villa 3-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Arsenal star claimed that Szoboszlai's opening goal against Aston Villa should have been cancelled as he felt Mohamed Salah was in an offside position and blocked Emiliano Martinez's vision when the midfielder took the shot on goal. He also stated that PGMOL chief Howard Webb should issue an apology to Villa as he did after wrongly denying Wolves a penalty against Manchester United in the first game week of the season.

WHAT THEY SAID: During the match, Wright said: "What we saw is that Mo Salah is obstructing Emi Martinez's line of vision, So Howard Webb is probably going to have to make another phone call this week at some stage because that is offside, and that is interfering with Emi Martinez. I don't understand anymore."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After Szoboszlai's early strike in the third minute of the game, Matty Cash's own goal doubled the lead for the Reds before Mohamed Salah netted the third and final goal in the 55th minute to seal an important win for his side.

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? Jurgen Klopp's side will be next seen in action after the international break against Wolves in a Premier League clash on September 16.