Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur

VAR admit Lo Celso red card decision was wrong after Spurs midfielder's reckless challenge on Azpilicueta

VAR has admitted to reaching the wrong decision after Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso avoided being sent off following a reckless challenge on Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta on Saturday afternoon.

Chelsea ran out 2-1 winners in the contest, but should have had it easier as Lo Celso, who stamped on Azpilicueta's leg, was allowed to stay on the pitch despite his infringement.

