Van Dijk: Liverpool deserve to win trophies

The Reds defender believes Jurgen Klopp's side are ready to land major silverware, with Premier League and Champions League crowns in their sights

Virgil van Dijk claims “deserve trophies”, with Jurgen Klopp’s side having turned themselves into serious contenders for and crowns.

Over the course of three years at the helm, the man in charge at Anfield has helped to build a squad capable of competing with the very best in the business.

Sizeable investment has been made, with record-setting deals done for the likes of Van Dijk and international goalkeeper Alisson.

The hope is that such arrivals will help to get the Reds over the line, with Klopp having experienced final heartache in the , and Champions League.

Van Dijk believes Liverpool are ready, telling The Premier League Show of a title bid which has Klopp’s side competing with defending champions Manchester City: “I have a feeling it will [go to the wire], we're going to give everything we have. They will probably too, and then we'll see if that's enough.

“My dream is to win trophies with Liverpool because Liverpool deserve trophies. We're close, still in the race, and we will fight until the end.”

Liverpool sit one point behind City at present with nine games to go.

They are also chasing down a quarter-final spot in Europe, with the second leg of a last-16 showdown with that is currently locked at 0-0 due to be taken in on Wednesday.

Van Dijk is reluctant to favour one trophy over the other, but admits that establishing domestic dominance would be a source of great pride for all of those at Anfield.

The Dutch defender said when asked to pick between Premier League and Champions League prizes: “I can’t choose but I think Premier League would be something special. Especially this year because the race is so tight. It says a lot about our quality if we could do it.

“That's the unlucky bit for us that they've [City] been fantastic throughout the whole season. But we have also been fantastic. I think that's something great for people who love football to see.

“I want to achieve everything that's possible in football. I want to get everything out of myself and not have any regrets when I retire.”

Van Dijk is confident that Klopp is the man to deliver the success he craves, with the German coach setting high standards for all of those at his disposal.

Article continues below

“He's hard to me, but he also gives me confidence when I need it,” added the international.

“We have plenty of meetings throughout the season where he's definitely not happy with some things and I think that's a good sign, because even when we only lost one game the whole season there are still moments where we do much better.”

Liverpool are back in action on Sunday when they play host to , with it possible that City will have edged further clear by then as they are due to face on Saturday.