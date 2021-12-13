Van der Sar responds to transfer rumours linking Man Utd keeper Henderson with Ajax loan move

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has responded to rumours linking Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson with a move to the Eredivisie club.

Henderson came through the ranks at United and was sent out on loan several times before finally breaking into the starting XI last season.

However, he has fallen back behind David de Gea in the Old Trafford pecking order in recent months, leading to fresh question marks over his future.

What's been said?

It has been reported that Ajax will offer Henderson a way out of Manchester when the winter transfer window opens.

The Dutch giants have been tipped to try and sign the 24-year-old on an initial loan deal with Andre Onana currently serving a doping ban and Maarten Stekelenburg sidelined through long-term injury.

However, former United keeper Van der Sar has now come out to set the record straight, telling Voetbal Primeur: “I’ve heard nowadays you can pay €2,000 a month and hire media agencies to throw out nice stories about players into the world.

“I’m talking about social media, so to speak. You are continuously linked to players, whether they come from South America or Eastern Europe. But no, this makes no sense."

Henderson's struggles at United

Henderson returned to Old Trafford after a two-year loan at Sheffield United in the summer of 2020 with a view to finally wrestling the number one spot away from De Gea.

He made 26 appearances across all competitions for United last term, recording 13 clean sheets, and also managed to earn a place in England's national team set-up.

However, a hip injury halted his momentum in June and De Gea has capitalised to win back the first-choice role between the sticks on a permanent basis.

Henderson still has four years left on his contract, but after making just two appearances for the Red Devils at the start of 2021-22 it has been suggested that he is eager to leave in search of regular minutes, with Newcastle also reportedly interested in his services.

