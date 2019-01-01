Valverde praises 'amazing' Messi after Dortmund masterclass

The Argentine scored one and laid on two others for his team to mark his 700th Barcelona appearance in style

Ernesto Valverde praised the "amazing" Lionel Messi after the star led past in the on Wednesday.

Messi scored and provided two assists in his 700th game for Barcelona, who secured top spot in Group F thanks to a 3-1 victory at Camp Nou.

While Messi and Luis Suarez combined for the first two goals, the former then set up Antoine Griezmann in the second half.

Valverde praised Messi, who broke a Champions League record by scoring against a 34th different opponent, for his performance.

"Luis and Leo understand each other perfectly because they have been together for a long time. At first it wasn't like that," the Barcelona coach said, via AS.

"Messi is an extraordinary passer and Griezmann was unmarked as well. You just have to find the timing.

"And of Leo's match, what am I going to say? It was amazing. It is not only what he does, but when he does it."

GAME OVER!



Barça (Suárez 29', Messi 33', Griezmann 67')

Borussia Dortmund (Sancho 77') pic.twitter.com/t9EAHn27Gl — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 27, 2019

Griezmann started on the bench but was needed in the first half, when Ousmane Dembele came off with a thigh injury.

Valverde was disappointed for the international, who has battled numerous injuries since his move to Barca from Dortmund in 2017.

"I don't know if it's a relapse or what leg it is. It has been a rare move because it has been in a jump, in which the leg has gone backwards. I don't know," he said.

"Right now we are sad for him because we are qualified but the bad news is the injury.

"We know he is suffering and we will see if we can help him."