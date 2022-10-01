Valour FC at Cavalry FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

A top-flight Canadian clash takes place - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League campaign continues this weekend as Valour FC face off with Cavalry FC in a major clash.

It truly is the business end of the season now with teams throwing everything they have got out there to get to the finish line.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

Valour at Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Valour FC at Cavalry FC Date: October 2, 2022 Kick-off: 8:30pm BST / 3:30pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Valour at Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Viewers in the U.S. can also watch the game live on TV on FOX Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 4, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US FOX Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 4 BT Sport App

Valour squad & team news

Three points off the top four - but with one more game banked over Pacific - Valour's hopes of a top-four finish may rest now on a slip-up above.

They need to ensure maximum returns themselves however, and that will drive them on in search of victory here.

Position Players Goalkeepers Sirois, Yesli Defenders Baquero, Romeo, Mikhael, Mekideche, Esparza, Cebara, De Brienne, Jean-Baptiste Midfielders Carlos, Gutiérrez, Rendón, Riggi, Levis, Ascanio, Ohin, Catavolo, Peña Forwards Dyer, Ponce, Forbes, Fordyce, Rea

Cavalry squad and team news

Four points ahead of their visitors, Cavalry aren't safe in their position either - though they may feel they have the edge.

That could give them a proper psychological boost over their visitors, but only time will tell if they can convert that into a win.