'He deserves it' - Valbuena sends congratulations to Ballon d'Or winner Benzema despite sex tape scandal

Mathieu Valbuena has congratulated Ballon d'Or winner Karim Benzema, despite the Madrid man previously being found guilty of blackmailing him.

Valbuena congratulated Benzema for Ballon d'Or win

Pair were involved in sex tape scandal

Benzema found guilty of being involved

WHAT HAPPENED? Benzema was crowned the Ballon d'Or winner on Monday night after a stunning season where he scored 44 goals for his club in all competitions. He has received praise from all over the footballing world, and Valbuena has become the latest to chime in - somewhat surprisingly.

WHAT HE SAID: Speaking to 90 Football, Valbuena said: "I'm happy for him, he deserves it. In life, you have to be honest. I have always known how to differentiate between football and outside of football. He had an extraordinary season. When you have been playing in a club like Real Madrid for so many years and you are performing well, it would not be objective of me to say that he does not deserve it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The pair were embroiled in a sex-tape controversy in 2015, with Benzema found guilty of being involved in 2021. He continues to plead his innocence but abandoned attempts to overturn the conviction in June 2022. As a result of the controversy, Benzema did not play for France for over six years, only returning in 2021 for the delayed European championships.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BENZEMA? After securing the title as the best player in the world, Benzema will look to prove that fact as he and Real Madrid host Sevilla on Saturday in La Liga.