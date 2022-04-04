Uzoho experiencing 'the worst days' of his life after failing to guide Nigeria to 2022 World Cup

Nigeria goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has promised to give his best in future international engagements to bring a smile back to the faces of fans.

The Omonia goalkeeper was partly to blame as Ghana claimed a 1-1 draw in Abuja to qualify for the 2022 World Cup, on the away goals rule, at the expense of the Super Eagles.

In the match played on Tuesday, March 29, Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey's seemingly harmless shot crept past Uzoho. Despite William Troost-Ekong equalising, the Black Stars held on to ensure the game ended in a scoring draw after a goalless result recorded in the first leg.

"These past couple of days have been the worst in my lifetime," Uzoho posted on his official social media account.

"I wanted to take my nation to Qatar but rather did the opposite. I know what football means to you all and to myself. I can’t promise not to make mistakes again but I can promise not to give up until I bring back that smile on your faces.

"Thank you for the support and God bless."

Uzoho has made 18 appearances for the West African nation since making his debut in 2017.

Meanwhile, Ex-Nigeria international striker Daniel Amokachi has challenged the football administrators in the country to return to developmental structures that saw the team reach greater heights.

"Quality-wise we can't take it away from Nigeria. Every day Nigeria is blessed with one immigrant player who is playing out there and he'll always come up and say I turned down my birth country, I want to play for Nigeria when their country of birth never looked for them. They won't even make their birth nation squads," Amokachi told SuperSport.

"Unfortunately for us in Nigeria, we've thrown away our developmental structure which we had that made us win the 1996 Olympic gold medal, that made that generation so great.

"Stephen Keshi came into play and revived it and we saw how we won the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations."